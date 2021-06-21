Trial Court's Ruling After Voluntary Dismissals Deemed Wrong

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Friday that a lower court lost jurisdiction to enter any motion or final judgment in a shareholder's derivative suit regarding an Orlando child care facility after the parties filed a joint notice of dismissal during trial. A unanimous three-judge Fifth District panel reversed Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Chad K. Alvaro's decision to enter a final judgment in the case and order the appellants to pay more than $95,000 to the appellees two years after the parties filed the notice of voluntary dismissal in the complaint. "Appellants argue that the notice of voluntary dismissal, without a...

