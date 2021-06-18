Judge OKs Claims Against Offit Kurman Over $3M Judgment

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge has agreed to allow Mitts Law LLC to move forward with claims on behalf of an ex-Offit Kurman PA client alleging that repeated discovery violations by a firm attorney resulted in a $3 million default judgment in a dispute over a solar energy installation project. Judge Nina Padilla in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas said more information was needed before she could determine whether Mitts Law was improperly plotting to divide proceeds from the case between the company it represented in the underlying dispute and the ex-Offit client whose potential malpractice claims it took up on...

