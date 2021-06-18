Brownstein Hyatt Continues Growth With Calif. Estate Atty

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has added a trusts and estate attorney to its Santa Barbara, California, office as of counsel in its corporate and business department, the firm announced. Patrick M. Etchebehere joined Brownstein Hyatt this past week after spending seven years running his own estate planning practice, Etchebehere Law Group, with his wife. Etchebehere told Law360 on Friday he chose to join Brownstein Hyatt because of the feedback he received from some of the firm's partners and associates, and because of the firm's culture, which he described as "professional yet familial." "Patrick is a great addition to our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS