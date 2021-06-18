Cannabis Bill Roundup: RI Moves Forward With Legalization

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- In a single week, Rhode Island lawmakers advanced an adult-use cannabis legalization bill, Connecticut finalized and approved its own legislation, and Texas made modest expansions to its medical marijuana program. Here are the major legislative cannabis moves from the past week. Rhode Island legislators on Monday advanced a bill to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis, sending the bill to the Senate floor where it is scheduled to have a hearing on June 22. S.B. 568, which was one of a handful of proposals to legalize marijuana introduced in Rhode Island this session, would allow local municipalities to pass their own ordinances governing...

