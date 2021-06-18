DC Circ. Says Asylum Policies Beyond Its Purview

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that it lacks jurisdiction to revive asylum-seekers' challenge to how border officers carry out a policy that requires migrants to seek protections in other countries they pass en route to the U.S. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that it cannot review nearly a dozen policies for conducting asylum interviews that allegedly violate the seekers' due process, finding that because most are unwritten policies they are unreviewable and the remaining claims are time-barred. "The bar on review of 'procedures and policies adopted' … plainly extends to the alleged policies at issue here, which govern...

