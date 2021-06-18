Texas High Court Won't Hear Cotton Insurance Tax Case

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said it won't hear a case over the constitutionality of the state's application of the surplus lines insurance tax on cotton stored in warehouses. Rekerdres & Sons Insurance Agency sought to overturn trial and appellate court rulings approving more than $82,000 in taxes levied against it by the Texas Comptroller's office for cotton stored in Lone Star State warehouses. The company argued among other things that the tax imposed was in violation of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, in violation of the Import-Export Clause of the Constitution and that the insurance it granted...

