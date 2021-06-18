Boy Scouts Pledge $250M For Ch. 11 Abuse Settlements

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America on Friday filed a revised Chapter 11 plan with a Delaware bankruptcy court, saying after talks with tort claimants it is willing to pledge up to $250 million, double its previous contribution, to a settlement trust for sexual abuse survivors. In an email statement Friday, the BSA said the new proposed plan — filed after "intensive mediation" with tort claimant groups and other stakeholders — will also include at least an additional $75 million contribution by local scouting organizations to the settlement funds. "Importantly, the BSA is hopeful that this plan, or one very similar to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS