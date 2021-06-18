Steel Importer Sues In CIT Over Tariff-Exclusion Typo

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A steel importer filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, alleging that it was locked out of receiving refunds on national security tariffs because the government failed to correct a typographical error on its request form. The importer, Voestalpine USA LLC, along with purchaser Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP, told the CIT that the U.S. Department of Commerce took so long to correct a typo on its request to be excluded from a 25% steel tariff that its entries liquidated, slamming the door on a potential refund. "Defendants' failure to issue an exclusion with a correct HTSUS...

