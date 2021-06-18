U. Of Idaho Improperly Cut Athlete Scholarships, NCAA Says

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The University of Idaho was hit with two years of probation and its financial aid staff will have to undergo NCAA compliance education for violating NCAA rules by improperly reducing the value of athletic scholarships for 139 athletes without notice or providing an opportunity for a hearing. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions imposed the discipline through a negotiated resolution process with the university, the NCAA said Friday. Idaho financial aid staff were found to have improperly charged athletes for courses that were covered by their athletic scholarship agreements and dropped after the add/drop deadline and to have incorrectly calculated...

