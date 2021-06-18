PG&E Urges DC Circ. To Reject SF's FERC Rates Challenge

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric weighed in Friday on San Francisco's bid for review of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of what the city and county call "unreasonable and illegal transmission rates," telling the D.C. Circuit that their case is based on incorrect assumptions and factual errors. The utility said in its intervenor brief that much of the city and county's brief — in which it argued that the rates drive up costs and quell competition — is moot because PG&E's current wholesale distribution tariff doesn't allow for any new interconnections at secondary voltage. "[M]uch of San Francisco's brief is structured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS