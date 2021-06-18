Dem Protests May Cut Gas Tax Hike From Infrastructure Plan

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers is pushing a new $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal paid for by raising gasoline taxes and imposing vehicle mileage fees, but objections from key Democrats and the White House may sideline that effort. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Thursday that she and officials in the administration of President Joe Biden are reviewing the "implications of the pay-fors" in the deal, unveiled Wednesday. She added that she was against expanding gasoline taxes to offset the cost of repairing roads and bridges that "America's wealthiest people and their businesses are using without paying for them." Pelosi also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS