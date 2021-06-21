EPA's Draft Formaldehyde Assessment Can Stay Private

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not have to release a draft assessment on the human health risks of formaldehyde, deciding that it reveals the deliberations of the agency and is exempt from public records law. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said Friday the document requested by the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility would reveal the early stages of the health assessment's development and therefore fits into the "deliberative process privilege" exemption of the Freedom of Information Act. The judge said PEER is incorrectly arguing that the document reflects information ready for public release when...

