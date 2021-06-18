SEC's Eye On Exec Trading Plans Should Keep Issuers Wary

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Public companies be warned — the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent drive to overhaul the rule that helps corporate executives dodge insider trading accusations could translate to more scrutiny from the agency's enforcement division, experts told Law360. Under Rule 10b5-1 corporate stock plans, corporate insiders who may have access to material nonpublic information schedule stock trades at predetermined times to avoid undue scrutiny. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said earlier this month that the plans have led to "real cracks in our insider trading regime" due to a lack of limitations and disclosure requirements. The agency said days later that it plans to...

