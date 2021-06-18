Fla. High Court Adds Restrictions To IOTA Fund Distribution

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Friday adopted restrictions on how funds from interest on attorney trust accounts are distributed, but added requested modifications to soften the blow of the changes, which legal aid groups had warned would cripple their abilities to serve low-income individuals. The new amendments restrict use of IOTA funds to provision or facilitate direct legal services for low-income individuals, and they impose additional reporting and transparency requirements on both the Florida Bar Foundation, which administers the funds, and the receiving organizations. "This court is committed to improving access to justice throughout the state, and the amendments we adopt...

