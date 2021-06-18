EQT Seeks Sanctions Over Ex-Rice Exec's Double Filings

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A former vice president at Rice Energy filed identical lawsuits against the company in two different Pennsylvania counties and should be made to pay some of Rice's legal bills, the natural gas company's attorneys told a federal court Friday. Rice Energy, now merged with EQT Corp., argued that Babatunde Ajayi had one lawsuit over his firing removed from the Washington County Court of Common Pleas and pending in the federal court when he filed an identical copy of the suit in Allegheny County, and should be made to pay the cost of making Rice temporarily fight on two fronts. "Plaintiff's filing...

