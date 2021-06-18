Sellers Of Electronics Co. Sued Over Deficient Disclosures

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The new owner of a California-based electronics business have urged a Delaware Chancery judge to undo its deal to purchase the company after learning that its former owners had failed to disclose the loss of a major revenue source as a result of a voided $550 million military contract. EMS Acquisitions Holdings Inc. told the state's Court of Chancery in a complaint on Thursday that it would probably never have purchased GDM Electronic & Medical LLC if it had known that the company stood to lose nearly 80% of its revenue as a result of the voided contract. "Absent rescission of...

