Ex-Chimera CEO Gets 6 Years In Prison In $50M Stock Scam

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive officer of Chimera Energy Corp. was sentenced Monday by a Texas federal judge to six years in prison for his role in a $50 million stock manipulation scheme that defrauded at least 2,000 victims. Andrew Ian Farmer pled guilty in February 2019 to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore sentenced Farmer to 60 months for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 12 months for securities fraud, to run consecutively, and also ordered Farmer to pay $8 million in restitution. Farmer is one of seven...

