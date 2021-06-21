How Proposed Ill. Amendment Would Change Union Rights

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- On May 26, the Illinois Legislature passed a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution which, if approved by Illinois voters, could have a significant impact on both public and private sector bargaining rights. The proposal, which is slated to appear on Illinois voters' ballots in November 2022, seeks to amend the Bill of Rights in Article I of the Illinois Constitution. The proposed right to collective bargaining amendment would prohibit laws and ordinances restricting both public and private sector employees from collective bargaining and would guarantee that Illinois could not become a right-to-work state without a subsequent constitutional amendment. State legislators...

