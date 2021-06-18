US Chamber Urges Justices To Review NY Opioid Tax Row

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review a challenge to a New York law imposing $600 million in payments on opioid distributors to clarify limits on federal interventions into state taxes, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged Friday. In an amicus brief, the Chamber asked the justices to take up the petition brought by several pharmaceutical trade groups to review the Second Circuit decision that reinstated the New York law last year. While the federal Tax Injunction Act forbids federal courts from enjoining assessments, the Chamber argued that justices could resolve appellate court splits over what qualified as a tax for purposes...

