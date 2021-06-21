Insurer Seeks Appeal To Avoid Duke's Antitrust Class Actions

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Endurance Risk Solutions Assurance Co. has urged a North Carolina federal court to grant its bid for interlocutory appeal, saying the court misread policy language by holding that it must face Duke University's suit seeking coverage for two underlying antitrust class actions alleging the university suppressed faculty wages. The excess insurer said the court wrongly concluded that a 2020 underlying antitrust class action against Duke was related to the events alleged in a 2015 class action against the university that happened within the policy period and that the policy's "retroactive date exclusion" does not bar coverage. The 2020 action, however, was...

