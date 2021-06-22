Religious Schools Get Public Funds Yet Discrimination Pass

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT) -- A growing political movement to eliminate institutional discrimination is taking root in the United States. But are the current efforts to expand public funding of religious schools going to result in taxes fueling programs that actually bolster discrimination rather than eradicate it? In the context of public funding, recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions expanding the free exercise clause have brought treatment of religious schools closer to that of secular private schools. Simultaneously, the court is interpreting the U.S. Constitution as exempting religious schools and other religious institutions from abiding by anti-discrimination laws — despite evidence that nonsecular schools often engage in...

