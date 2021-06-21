Winston & Strawn Adds DLA Vet As N. Calif. Corporate Chair

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added a former DLA Piper mergers and acquisitions lawyer to chair its Northern California corporate practice, the firm announced Monday. Khoa Do will join the firm's Silicon Valley office as a corporate partner. Do will bring his M&A practice, which ranges from midmarket to large-scale acquisitions and spans myriad industries, including tech and sports and entertainment. Do told Law360 Pulse he felt a personal connection with Winston & Strawn because the firm was founded in his hometown, Chicago, in 1853. "I have long admired and respected Winston & Strawn because of its exceptional reputation and track...

