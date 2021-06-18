Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HHS Pulls Pharmacy Discount Rule Amid Litigation Barrage

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Following a court defeat, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services late Friday told federal courts that it has withdrawn its December finding that drug manufacturers can't limit the number of pharmacies eligible to fill government-set, capped-cost prescriptions for eligible organizations.

HHS said in a notice that it was withdrawing its advisory opinion in light of the "ongoing confusion" about its scope and impact, while noting that numerous drugmakers, including AstraZeneca Pharma LP, Eli Lilly and Co., and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, have challenged the finding.

"The opinion was never intended to do what plaintiffs in those suits allege: to create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!