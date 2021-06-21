Pot Banker Says Looming Criminal Charges Warrant Suit Stay

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A cannabis banking firm has disclosed to a California federal court that its CEO is expected to face various charges in the wake of a federal criminal investigation, saying a suit filed by a client accusing it of withholding nearly $3 million should be paused until the criminal investigation concludes. Pacific Banking Corp. noted in a Friday memo supporting its bid to stay the case filed by Cann Distributors Inc. that investigators anticipate handing down federal securities and banking charges against Pacific CEO Justin Costello. That information comes from a declaration in a separate civil case Costello is facing, which Pacific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS