Claims Direct Wins Bid To Seek £9.75M From Ex-Director

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 7:01 PM BST) -- A former solicitor and ex-director of Claims Direct PLC, who made millions before it eventually collapsed, deceived the company into handing over £9.75 million ($13.5 million) for a stake in his law firm, a judge ruled. Brian Rawling, sitting as a judge at the High Court in Birmingham, overturned on Friday a decision by Colin Poole's trustee in bankruptcy to reject a proof of debt for the £9.75 million, upholding a claim of deceit made by the liquidators of Claims Direct. Poole was declared bankrupt in 2016. He made millions when Claims Direct floated on the stock market in July 2000....

