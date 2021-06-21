Credit Agricole Gets OK To Search Forgotten Deposit Boxes

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 2:57 PM BST) -- Credit Agricole can look through the contents of 115 unclaimed safety deposit boxes stored at its London branch, a judge ruled on Monday, as he said that the search will help to identify their owners or allow the bank to sell their contents. Judge Paul Morgan ruled at the High Court that the French bank is allowed to search through the contents of the deposit boxes to try to determine their ownership and possibly to sell the items. The boxes have been sitting unclaimed at Credit Agricole's London branch: the earliest was deposited in 1900 and the latest in 1994. Credit Agricole asked the...

