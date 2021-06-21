Germany Probing Apple Under New Competition Rules

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Germany's antitrust enforcer said Monday that it has opened an investigation into a fourth tech giant under a recent amendment to the country's competition law, probing Apple to see if the new rules apply and looking at restrictions it places on its devices. The Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement that enforcers have opened the first step in a two-step procedure outlined by the amendment and are assessing whether Apple is of "paramount significance across markets." The agency is also looking into practices related to the company's App Store and operating system after complaints from advertisers, developers and...

