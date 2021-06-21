Fieldwood Energy Ch. 11 Plan Faces Well Cleanup Objections

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Gulf of Mexico oil and gas driller Fieldwood Energy asked a Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday to approve its Chapter 11 plan over the objections of oil companies and insurers who claimed that the plan will saddle them with the cost of decommissioning the company's oil rigs. The virtual confirmation hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur opened with an over eight-hour session that saw former leaseholders and issuers of the company's surety bonds line up to oppose the plan, while Fieldwood said it had reached settlements with a number of earlier objectors. "We have consensually resolved approximately 90% of Fieldwood's...

