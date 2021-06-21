Kirkland-Led GI Partners Grabs $3.9B For 6th Flagship Fund

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- GI Partners, guided by Kirkland & Ellis, has clinched its latest fund after securing $3.9 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in areas like health care, IT services and software, the San Francisco-based private equity shop said Monday. The fund, called GI Partners Fund VI, eclipsed its original $3.25 billion target, with capital contributions coming from a global base of investors that is spread across 15 countries and includes sovereign wealth funds, pensions, financial institutions, investment management firms and family offices, according to a statement. The fund will focus on controlling investments in North American companies in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS