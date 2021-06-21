Brazilian Juice Exporter Fights Cartel Claim In England

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 6:55 PM BST) -- Brazilian orange juice exporter Sucocitrico Cutrale argued at a London court on Monday that a damages suit brought by more than 1,500 farmers over the company's involvement in a price-fixing cartel belongs in Brazil, not the U.K. Brian Kennelly QC, counsel for Cutrale, said that the English courts do not have jurisdiction to hear the claim, which seeks damages for the actions of a cartel that ran from 1999 to 2006 among producers of frozen juice concentrate. The Brazilian courts are the far better choice, Kennelly told High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw, pointing to the "colossal" amount of oral and documentary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS