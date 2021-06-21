Kirkland, Davis Polk Rep Clearlake Unit's $1.3B Lydall Buy

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Clearlake Capital Group LP-owned Unifrax said Monday it will pay $1.3 billion for fellow specialty manufacturing business Lydall in a deal led by Kirkland and Davis Polk. Unifrax LLC is buying Lydall Inc. at $62.10 per share, representing a 86% premium to the Connecticut-headquartered business' stock price Friday, according to a joint statement. "The combination of Unifrax and Lydall creates a global specialty materials platform with new cutting-edge technologies in advanced filtration, electric vehicle battery systems and energy-saving applications," Unifrax president and CEO John Dandolph said in the statement. Tonawanda, New York-based Unifrax manufactures a variety of products for functions such...

