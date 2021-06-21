Gov't Looks To Further Boost Pension Scheme Consolidation

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- The government said on Monday that it wants midsized pension schemes in Britain to consolidate into larger plans, as it seeks to provide greater financial security for long-term savers. The Department for Work and Pensions has launched a consultation on what is preventing retirement savings plans with assets of between £100 million ($140 million) and £5 billion from winding up and moving members to a larger, multi-employer scheme, known as a master trust. The ministry believes that such trusts are better governed and offer improved protection for the retirement savings of Britons than smaller, single-employer plans. "There is no doubt in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS