Top UK Court Simplifies Test For Advisers' Duty Of Care

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 3:49 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court has simplified the legal test for the duty of care owed by professional advisers to their customers in a decision that found Grant Thornton liable for its former client's losses, a ruling described by lawyers as a major win for claimants. The decision by Britain's highest court sets out a new process for identifying the scope of a professional adviser's duties to its clients. (iStock) The seven justices found on Friday that Grant Thornton's negligent advice on applying hedge accounting rules to Manchester Building Society's portfolio of fixed-rate mortgage and interest rate swaps led to the lender's loss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS