Split Ga. Justices Ax IT Staffer's Computer Trespass Felony

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A divided Georgia Supreme Court overturned a former information technology worker's felony conviction for computer trespass on Monday, saying he didn't interfere in a city's computer network by secretly copying all his boss' emails and sending them to his personal account. A six-judge majority reversed an intermediate appellate court's ruling that affirmed the conviction of Jereno Kinslow, who was an IT worker for the city of Norcross, Georgia. Kinslow was convicted in 2018 of computer trespass under Georgia law, but the majority of justices said his conduct didn't rise to the level of interference under the statute. Justice Nels S.D. Peterson,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS