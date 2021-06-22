Haaland Announces Initiative To Investigate Boarding Schools

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- In light of the recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves near a federal Native American boarding school, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday created an initiative to investigate the forced assimilation schools and hold her agency accountable for operating them. Haaland announced the newly created Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative during the National Congress of American Indians 2021 Mid-Year Conference, while also addressing a variety of other issues. Shortly after the speech, Haaland published a secretarial memo about the "truth initiative" that she says will help illuminate the scope and human impact of the system. During her NCAI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS