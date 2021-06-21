Indonesia Pay-Later Fintech Co. Lands $100M Debt Financing

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Indonesian digital credit startup Kredivo said Monday that it has received an additional $100 million in debt funding from Chicago-based investment firm Victory Park Capital Advisors LLC, doubling a facility that closed last July. Headquartered in Jakarta, Kredivo provides users with credit to "buy now and pay later" when shopping online or in person, according to an announcement from the company. The company's operator is FinAccel, a Singapore-based fintech company backed by the likes of Mirae Asset Global Investments and Square Peg Capital. The new financing will go toward funding consumer loans for Kredivo users in Indonesia, the announcement said. At...

