Supreme Court Won't Tackle Dr. Seuss Copyright Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not hear a copyright case over a comic book "mashup" of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit ruling that the book was not a legal fair use. The justices denied certiorari to the group behind the comic book, which had argued that it had made a so-called transformative use when it melded elements from the Seuss classic "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" with aspects of the famed sci-fi franchise. The denial will leave in a place a closely read December decision by the Ninth Circuit that said...

