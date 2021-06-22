House Republican Rips Antitrust Bills As Easy On Microsoft

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A key House Republican has questioned whether Democrats are letting Microsoft off easy in a proposed antitrust overhaul, while blasting the tech giant for purported censorship on LinkedIn and other platforms and charging that Big Tech "is out to get conservatives." Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, wrote to Microsoft President Brad Smith with a range of concerns regarding "increasingly aggressive editorial control," from censoring Tank Man from searches about Tiananmen Square protests to removing a post challenging liberal views on climate change. Jordan contended that Democrats' antitrust legislation would not deter censorship at Microsoft, and that...

