Shumaker Adds Real Estate Partner In South Carolina

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has added a partner specializing in commercial real estate to its Charleston, South Carolina, office. The firm said in an announcement Friday that Cynthia Spieth Morton, who previously spent a combined 20 years at Womble Bond Dickinson and its Charleston predecessor firm, Buist Moore Smythe McGee, has joined Shumaker's real estate practice. "We are lucky to have Cynthia come to the firm," said Laura Evans, a managing partner in the Charleston office, in a statement. "Cynthia has had a front seat in commercial real estate development across the state and is widely lauded by her clients and respected...

