Fenwick-Led Cybersecurity Firm Unveils Plans For $880M IPO

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed cybersecurity software provider SentinelOne Inc., advised by Fenwick & West LLP, on Monday unveiled a price range on an estimated $880 million initial public offering, one of 11 companies to launch plans for new issuances as the June IPO blitz accelerates. Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne told regulators it plans to offer 32 million shares priced between $26 and $29 per share, raising $880 million at midpoint. Latham & Watkins LLP is representing the underwriters. SentinelOne also plans to raise an additional $50 million through a private placement concurrent with its IPO, selling shares to existing investors including Third Point Ventures,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS