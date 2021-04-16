Pa. Insurance Firm Seeks To Claw Back Ex-VPs' Bonuses

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A pair of former vice presidents at a Pittsburgh insurance and consulting firm have to pay back nearly $50,000 each in "advance bonuses" after they quit in April, the company told a Pennsylvania state court in a pair of lawsuits Monday. USI Insurance Services LLC said in its complaints that Taylor Troiano and Anthony DeRiggi were both senior vice presidents who were paid a "new business bonus advance" when they were hired in January 2020, but neither had drummed up the amount of new business to earn the full bonus by the time they both quit. "As of April 16, 2021,...

