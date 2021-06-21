Aon Taps Latham For $30B Willis Merger Fight With DOJ

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Global insurance broker Aon PLC has hired six Latham & Watkins LLP partners, including former Federal Trade Commission Competition Bureau chief Ian Conner, to fight the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit in D.C. federal court seeking to block its planned $30 billion merger with Willis Towers Watson. According to notices of appearance in the case docket Friday, Conner, along with antitrust attorneys Edward Marcellus Williamson, Lawrence E. Buterman, Daniel M. Wall, Marguerite Mitchell Sullivan and Michael G. Egge, will defend Aon against the DOJ's claim that combining two of the "Big Three" insurance brokers would result in higher prices and less...

