USPTO Rejects 'Washington Football Team' TM Application

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued an early rejection to the NFL's Washington Football Team in its efforts to register its recently changed name as a trademark, ruling the name merely a geographic term. In a preliminary decision issued Friday, the agency said the team's name — changed last summer amid criticism that the old name was racist — was the kind of "primarily geographically descriptive" term that cannot be locked up under trademark law. The order, issued by a USPTO examining attorney, said such terms must be "free for all businesses operating in the same area" to use....

