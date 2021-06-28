Obstacles Abound For Biden's Climate Change Pledge

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- In a tale of two administrations, on the first day of his presidency this year, President Joe Biden reversed course on the then-President Donald Trump administration's climate change policy by rejoining the Paris Agreement, charting a new path for the United States to address what many view as an imminent climate crisis.[1] The Paris Agreement establishes a goal of holding the increase in the global average temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the overall temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.[2] However, as Colum Lynch, senior diplomatic reporter at Foreign Policy, noted in April,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS