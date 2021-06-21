Ga. Supplement Seller Admits To Selling Unapproved Steroids

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based dietary supplement company and its owner have pled guilty in Virginia federal court to a felony charge for distributing anabolic steroids and steroid-like drugs without U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. According to plea agreements filed Sunday, James Chadwick Brooks and his company CCB Nutrition LLC pled guilty to a charge that they introduced an unapproved new drug into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud. The company faces a maximum fine of $500,000 and up to five years of probation, while Brooks faces a $250,000 fine and up to three years in prison, according to court documents....

