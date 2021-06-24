Eversheds, Gowling Face Negligence Suit Over Auto Pensions

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- A U.K. automotive company has hit Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG and consulting firm Mercer with a damages suit, accusing them of giving negligent advice on an employee pension scheme that has led to over £1.7 million ($2.3 million) in losses. Pullmaflex UK Ltd. has accused the two law firms and consultancy in the High Court in London of negligently failing to advise the trustees of the scheme that a deed that should have ended certain benefits in 2008 was ineffective. The company found out that the benefits were still in place in June 2018. As a result of the alleged breaches...

