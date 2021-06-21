Health Cos. Must Prepare For Growing Ransomware Threat

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Ransomware attacks have become big business, and they are on the rise. And entities in the health care and life sciences space have become primary targets of opportunity for attackers. As the recent Colonial Pipeline Co. ransomware event[1] illustrates, a small group of black hat hackers, living in protected status in nation states hostile to U.S. interests, can create massive disruption in our country's infrastructure and well-being, and significant economic and other benefit for themselves and for the governments that support them. Why is it that health care is such a prime target? The reason lies in the nature of the...

