Airlines, Unions Ask DOJ To Prosecute Unruly Passengers

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Trade groups for major U.S. airlines and labor unions asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday to crack down on a recent spike in unruly passenger behavior and in-flight disturbances, saying disruptive passengers should face criminal prosecution in addition to existing fines. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, Airlines for America, which represents the biggest U.S. airlines; the Air Line Pilots Association; the Association of Flight Attendants; and other industry groups said they're increasingly concerned by the substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers' unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crew members....

