Intel Wants Full Fed. Circ. Redo Of VLSI Patent Appeals

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. asked the full Federal Circuit Monday to rehear its challenge to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's policy of refusing to institute review of a patent when a trial is looming in district court, arguing that the panel relied on one of its own decisions that conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The petition for a panel rehearing and a rehearing en banc comes after the Federal Circuit rejected its appeal in an ongoing patent battle with VLSI Technology that resulted in a multi-billion verdict against Intel. Intel said that the panel erred in upholding a PTAB rule that...

