V&E Taps Ex-Akin Gump Partner To Lead NY Tax Practice

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has added a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP partner to lead its tax practice in New York, where he'll work with international and domestic clients and contribute to V&E's growth in the city, the firm said. Ron G. Nardini is joining V&E as a partner to lead its New York tax practice and use his experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, special purpose acquisition companies and other transactional matters, the firm announced Monday. Nardini told Law360 that V&E's expansion in New York is one reason he's happy to be joining the firm....

